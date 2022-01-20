Ghanaian artistes like to copy – Artiste laments

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Navah has described his colleague artistes and music producers as copycats.



The winner of the Artiste of the year category at the 2021 edition of the Western Music Awards made these comments in an interview with Y 97.9 FM’s Macall Mensah during the Y Entertainment Podium (YEP).



He explained, “Artistes in Ghana are not staying true to their craft, they are quick to copy from other artistes and jump onto trending genres. You might be popular for a short period but you will be forgotten after there’s a new trend.”



Navah again advised his colleague artistes to stay true and consistent with the genres of music they are known for.



“If you are known for a particular music genre, all you have to do is to be consistent with the genre and it will work for you,” he added.



He is currently promoting his new project dubbed ‘Hail Jesus’ and entreated his fans and gospel music enthusiasts to stream his music.