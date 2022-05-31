Ghanaian artistes lack professionalism - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian contemporary highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, says most artistes lack professionalism and that prevents them from reaching the heights they desire.



According to him, its unfortunate that most Ghanaian artistes feel sensationalism will sell their brands, becoming a springboard for their careers. “I want to talk about professionalism more because I see it as one of the things most artistes here lack. Professionalism in the sense that we feel sensationalism is what is going to sell our act but that’s unfortunate. Any artiste who thinks sensationalism is the key is not a true artiste,” he told Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.



Kwabena Kwabena believes in the production of quality music and insists artistes also need to believe in their work.



“You need to believe in your act and actually present your act in a manner which get the audience to really see you as an artiste,” he indicated.



With most artistes thinking they can only remain relevant by trending on social media, Kwabena Kwabena begs to differ. To him, the most important thing for artistes to thrive “is to do something in terms of music and people will enjoy and love you for your music.”



Kwabena Kwabena is out promoting his new single, ‘Fingers’. The song talks about sex as he puts is “in a fun way”, focusing of the journey from foreplay down to the act of sex.