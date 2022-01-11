Ghanaian artistes don’t enjoy airplay because they’re stingy – Mike 2

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian radio broadcaster, Michael Boateng, known in showbiz circles as Mike 2 has registered his displeasure at the stingy attitudes of Ghanaian artistes and explained why presenters and DJ’s don’t play more Ghanaian songs.



In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM with Doctar Cann during the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show, he mentioned that sports presenters and current affairs show hosts were appreciated by their guests for their support. He added that entertainment show hosts were left to their fates by musicians and not shown any appreciation.



“What I know is the political and the sports show host get invited by some of the politicians and sports officials at the end of the Year and they show them appreciation but when it comes to our entertainment fraternity we don’t see this from our artists.”



He further justified why promoting Ghanaian artistes and music was difficult. He disclosed that the artistes were very stingy and did not regard the presenters.



“When they organize shows and events, they don’t even give the Presenters tickets to come and grace the occasion. I won’t use my money that I will use to cater for my family to buy a ticket and come for your show while am promoting you on radio, so these things make it painful for promoting their works,” he said.



Mike 2 advised Ghanaian artistes to learn how to give for it is a gesture of goodwill and success.