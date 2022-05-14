Ghanaian artist designs permanent Pan African logo for London’s Westminster Tube Station

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrons of London’s Tube Train Station at Westminster are now going to be greeted by a new logo designed by a Ghanaian artist.



Welcoming the millions of people who throng the station annually, the logo also referred to as a roundel has been given an African flavour by Larry Achiampong, a British Ghanaian artist whose work often explores postcolonial themes and the idea of a post-human existence.



According to the artist, the colours of his logo represents Ghana’s independence struggle, mineral resources and natural resources.



Surrounding the logo are 54 black stars representing the 54 countries on the African continent.



The artwork commissioned by the Art on the Underground Project according to programme head, Eleanor Pinfield, “is really an instant way of bringing London’s history, African’s history together into one visual stunning monument, and right opposite Big Ben. So it feels really interesting to have those two icons looking at each other.”



According to the artist whose work has gained him a good reputation, he draws his inspiration from his parents who migrated from Ghana in the 1980’s.









“My mom would tell me stories as a kid about the likes of Yaa Asantewaa, and that I carried with me to this day. I carried with me to this day in the way that I work, the way that I tell stories now, the way I hand those down,” he told BBC’s Daniel Dadzie.



The roundel will be the only permanent Pan African art installation in the TFL underground Station in London.



Larry Achiampong named his new relic the 'Pan African Flag for the Relic Travellers’ Alliance (Union) 2022' and is hopeful that the installation will inspire an artistic revolution on the African continent and across the world.



