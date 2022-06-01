Ghanaian actor saves a performance in theatre without a script

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Essiedu narrates his story of how he got his first gig



Essiedu becomes a sensation



Essiedu says he got a chance at acting after main cast lost his voice



Ghanaian British actor, Paapa Kwaakye Essiedu, has recounted how he saved a performance that almost failed without any scripts.



Speaking with GQ magazine, he said he had watched the performers rehearse after asking for permission from the director to observe while they rehearsed but everything started to go wrong on the D-Day when the main cast lost his voice.



“Something was going wrong right there on stage. It was as if he (main cast) was muted after he started speaking,” he described.



According to him, the Director he identified as Mendes came over to him in the most uncomfortable way asking for his help.



“He’s normally the coolest, calmest, most chill man, but I saw beads and beads of sweat on his forehead,” Essiedu said while disclosing what the director said “I’m going to need you to go on stage, and help me finish this play.” Did he need a script? Essiedu shook his head. “I told him, ‘I’m going to be fine.”



Essiedu articulated he can’t remember what happened once he was on the stage. Recalls Mendes addressing the audience during the interval said: “Tonight, you’re seeing two actors’ worst nightmares.







“The first is an actor losing their voice in front of 1,200 people. The other is an understudy who hasn’t been rehearsed into the role being forced to go on.” A pause. “Enjoy”.



Expressing the different emotions, he was going through, Essiedu added that he felt a rush and preparedness to be involved in the live drama.







“I’m not going to lie, it was thrilling. It had a heightened state of readiness to it. There was a level of tension that wasn’t normally there.”



Essiedu, now 31, made known that he made headlines for saving the second half of the play, and the next night.



