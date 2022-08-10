Ghanaian TikTokers are not regarded as big celebrities but mere influencers - ErkuaOfficial laments

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

TikTok star ErkuaOfficial believes that her colleagues work hard in making videos that catch the attention of their followers and also inform their decision to purchase or use the products they market but to date, several brands still don't see their worth.



She has been faced with several brands questioning why her charges are high.



With over 3.2 million followers on TikTok, Erkua, famed for her comic skits and funny facial expressions believes that she is worth the amount she charges just like the "big Ghanaian celebrities" who are paid well to market products.



"Some brands and some people don't really see our worth. They think they can just come and tell us how much to charge. When we quote our prices for adverts, they question why we charge that amount because they don't see our worth.



"They tell us that we are not big celebrities to be charging that amount. They don't see us as celebrities, they see us as just influencers. That is one of the challenges. They believe that celebrities are the ones who deserve the big cheques and not TikTokers but like I always say, I am worth more than that," ErkuaOfficial disclosed in an interview on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show.



According to the 22-year-old student at the University of Ghana, she has made a fortune from the video hosting service to afford her the life she is currently living.



Through her viral videos that have mind-blowing views, artistes and brands reach out to her to promote songs, events or products on her social media platforms.





