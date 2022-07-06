Ghanaian TikTok star narrowly escapes death as her house catches fire

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

< b> TikTok star Jackline Mensah escapes fire outbreak unscarred



‘My properties were destroyed but I thank God for life’, Jackline Mensah



The TikTok star believes the fire outbreak began in her home studio



Fast-rising Ghanaian TikTok star, Jackline Mensah, has escaped unscarred as her house caught fire while she took her bath.



In an Instagram post on her official page, the socialite expressed her gratitude to God for protecting and saving her from the fire that threatened to burn her house down to ashes.



According to her, although she is yet to identify the cause of the fire outbreak, she believes the fire started in her studio and moved to other parts of her apartment.



“I nearly lost my life last night. I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive,” parts of her Instagram post read.



Although Jackline remained unharmed, she mentioned that her properties were destroyed by the inferno.



She wrote, “A few things got burnt, but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked,” she posted alongside some photos of her burnt property.”



Currently, Jackline Mensah is one of the most influential socialites and TikTok stars in Ghana with very impressive followings across all social media platforms.



On Instagram, she boasts of 510k followers and over a million followers on TikTok.



