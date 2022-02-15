Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artistes are not enemies - Epixode

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian recording artiste, Epixode, born Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, has spoken about the perceived disunity among musicians in the Reggae/Dancehall fraternity.



“I think that sometimes because of the nature of our work, people think that behind closed doors, we’re not cool,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



He added, “It’s just sad that our system has painted a picture as if we’re not that close but if you move away from everything we’re brothers”.



According to Epixode who featured Stonebwoy on his latest song ‘Jehovah’, there’s no animosity amongst them and they’ve been friends for close to 10 years.



“I can boldly say that myself and Stonebwoy, we’ve had a very good relationship for close to 10 years now and he’s been very supportive,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He continued, “Stonebwoy is someone who can call you to find out how you doing and find out if you’d like to support his upcoming shows and willingly, I will go”.