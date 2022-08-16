Ghanaian Producer Nabeyin earns Grammy nomination certificate

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The American-based Ghanaian record producer Nabeyin has been presented with a Grammy certificate.



The Recording Academy gave the producer a nomination certificate to recognise his creative work on rap star Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album.



The album was nominated for the Album of The Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year held on 3 April.



The Grammy nomination certificate presentation was made last week.



Born Edgar Nabeyin Panford, the Grammy recognition read: “The Recording Academy presents this certificate to Edgar Nabeyin Panford in recognition of your participation as Producer on the Grammy Award-nominated recording ‘Donda’ (Kanye West) Album of the Year at the 64th Grammy Awards Year 2021.”



On 30 August 2021, in a tweet, the multi-platinum music producer posted, “This has been the hardest secret for me to keep for about a year. BEYOND grateful to be a part of this album. Kanye west - heaven and hell (Prod. by @kanyewest @eightyocho @ojivolta @BoogzDaBeast @nabeyin @WallisLane) | this is for you dad, this is for y’all #SanBernardino #IE”



Nabeyin has in the past worked with music stars Drake, Nas, The Game, Miguel and Dave East, to name a few.