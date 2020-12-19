Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

‘Ghanaian DJs make outsiders think there are only 4 musicians in Ghana’- Trigmatic

Rapper Trigmatic has noted with concern that media personalities and DJs have succeeded in hijacking mainstream radio with heavy rotations of songs belonging to only four artistes in Ghana.



The former YFM presenter and VGMA winner for Best Rapper of the Year said the situation has created the impression to the outside world that we have only four artistes in Ghana (we guess you know which artistes he’s referring to).



Trigmatic made this known with e.TV Ghana in a recent interview;



"Sometimes, you listen to Ghana radio and it’s as if we have only four artistes in the whole of Ghana," the rapper said.



He added, "It’s like we don’t have people doing afro-fusion, soul, afro-jazz and other genres. It’s like with all our sounds, there’s just four people and when they fade, we pick a new four."

