Ghanaian British model Adwoa Aboah talks about her struggles with mental health

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

British Ghanaian model, Adwoa Aboah, has shared her experience after her suicide mission led her into a four days coma.



Aboah’s attempt to kill herself in 2014 gave her a different perspective to life, from which she now encourages others going through mental health issues to share their own stories, through her talk show.



“People think Gurls Talk came later when my career took off, but it was definitely birthed from the rock bottom that I’d been at, and the support that I’d been given.



“I’d been given tools for how to be honest for the first time. I was looking at things I’d been too scared to look at,” Aboah said.



In a 2017 video interview with her mother, Camilla Aboah, Adwoa said that she found it hard to share her struggles on mental health and depression with her family.



Adwoa’s mother also admitted her daughter had hinted about her struggles but their family was in denial until she tried taking her own life.



Recovery and getting sober led Adwoa to work with non-profit organisations before founding her own non-profit in 2015.



According to a report by The Guardian, girls’ mental health in the UK is “on a precipice,” with 11-year-old girls 30% more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression than boys.



Adwoa Aboah said she found it “terrifying” because “people word-vomit things they might regret and goes a long way to affect others.”



The model added that she was turning 30 and is sometimes a victim of the toxicity of social media because she finds herself likening herself to other people.



“I’m turning 30 this year, and I don’t know about you, but sometimes…I mean – my behaviour is so toxic on social media. I have to take a backseat and be like: ‘The way I’m comparing myself with other people isn’t healthy,” she added.



Through her talk show, Adwoa aims to hold candid conversations about mental health and well-being of people recovering from trauma.