Ghanaian British comedian takes stage a day after losing his mother

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-born British comedian, Kojo Anim, who in 2019 got a Golden Buzzer at the famous Britain’s Got Talent show, took the stage right after his mother passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, informing the audience that the funeral wasn’t going to pay for itself.



Sharing a video on his Instagram account, he made it known that he was doing his best to put himself together believing that, that is what his mother would want for him.



“I’m trying my best to keep going while I’m grieving. It’s what my mum would’ve wanted me to do. #RIPMum,” he shared on September, 9, 2022.



His caption accompanied a video of him taking the stage for a show he claims he couldn’t cancel while saying, “A lot of you may not know what I am going through this week. It's been a tough week for me because I lost my mum on Tuesday.



“I said I would still do the show because that is what she wants me to do. I am here and I spoke to my brothers and sisters and they said, the funeral ain't going to pay for itself. They said you can cry at the funeral but right now you are going to pay part of the money.”



In 2019, he got the world talking following his impressive audition on Britain’s Got Talent, which got a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, who reconnected with his dad after 9 years.



Kojo, a multi-talented performer who has worked as a filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter and is the CEO of The Colour Network, claimed he had not been in talks with his father for a while.



In a tweet, Kojo mentioned that his father just called to congratulate him on his success at the show, and he is super happy about that.





ADA/BOG