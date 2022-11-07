Ghanaian ‘A-list’ artistes have been pampered - Jah lead

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Talented singer, performer, and song writer, Emmanuel Essel-Ackom popularly known as Jah Lead believes A-list artistes in Ghana have been overly protected and pampered to occupy the number-one spot.



According to the “Lonely” hitmaker, the Ghanaian music space is not challenging enough to create tough competition in taking over the number-one spot.



Speaking to Sir Roy on Omy Tv, Jah Lead calls for an equal opportunity for artistes doing great like himself to prove their worth and not limiting the scope to the ‘top 3s’.



“I think they’ve been pampered a bit, I think, I think, honestly in other jurisdictions an artiste travels, covid comes in, you are stuck there, by the time you come there are multiple of artistes that you cannot even… you will always have to come and compete again to find the space.



But unfortunately, in our country people have been so protected like… they can go, stay, no matter the years come back and still occupy that number-one spot, it’s not challenging enough, I think we are not challenging them enough” Jah lead said.



Admitting the difficulties, “well if it was just like going to the studio and building a good song, I don’t think it would have been that difficult to take someone from the number-one spot. But here we go it’s a whole industry on its own, you have Tv stations in there, you have radio stations in there, you have bloggers in there… and then it looks like everybody has been directed to look here, finish… you are not being allowed to turn,” he added.



The ‘Marry Me’ singer said, he deserves to be monitored and followed up for his good works whiles urging Ghanaians to break from following the choices of a selected few.



“Once an A-listed artist is getting premium there if I am a younger artiste you’ve never heard before… you hear my song and it is that good, that classic, I mean I merit to be there, I merit to get a follow up again, I merit to be monitored as an artiste too” the Reggae/Dancehall & Afrobeats artiste urged.



He revealed his intentions to dominate love-prone occasions and ceremonies with his music.



Jah Lead is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and performer. He is a Reggae, dancehall & Afrobeats artist but also takes inspiration in the indigenous highlife ...