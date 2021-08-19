Ghanaian A-list artistes are not supportive of upcoming ones – Musician

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Budding Ghanaian musician and beatmaker, Beatz Hynex, has observed that the A-list artists in Ghana are not supportive of the young, upcoming ones.



Interviewed on another episode of the Late Nite Celebrity Show which is aired on eTV Ghana with Foster Romanus as the host, he said that there is no unity in the industry because the A-list artists have sort of separated themselves from the upcoming ones.



“If the A-list artistes decide that they have reached the heights they wanted to reach so they want to help the upcoming artistes now, then the music industry will get better. Sometimes, the help isn’t even about money but for instance, when I post my music and tag you, if you listen to it and you feel the vibe, you can share”, he said.



The artiste however disclosed that the A-list artists in Ghana do the exact opposite of this. “You can tag them or send it to them, they will look at it but they will pretend not to have seen it and do nothing about it”, he lamented.



In Beatz Hynex’s opinion, things can get better for the Ghanaian music industry but not when there is no unity and the A-list artistes are still unsupportive of the young ones.