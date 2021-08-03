GhanaWeb is Ghana Music Awards UK media partner

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s most-read online news website, GhanaWeb, is partnering with the 5th Ghana Music Awards UK to provide extensive coverage of activities outlined for the prestigious people's choice awards scheme.



The collaboration has been possible following an agreement between the management of GhanaWeb and organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK.



The scheme, put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, seeks to “champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works”, organisers say.



With the aim of creating “an open market for collaboration, sales, new music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom”, the Ghana Music Awards UK, has since its inception, appreciated “those working in the music industry who have released works that have generated the wildest public excitement within the specified period with an amazing stagecraft for world-class entertainment”.



This year’s edition presents awards in thirty-three (33) voting and two (2) honorary categories. The nominees were unveiled at a colourful ceremony at the La Palm Beach Hotel, Accra, on July 23 with the main event scheduled for October 9, 2021, in the UK.



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation, and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations, and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



As a media partner, GhanaWeb will not only promote the event but keep its loyal readers updated.