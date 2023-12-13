GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: ‘I am motivated to offer the best’ – Winner of fashion, lifestyle category

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Ms. Sheila Sedor, has established that emerging as the winner of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Fashion and Lifestyle category, will encourage her to work harder and provide the best of services to the general public.



Ms Sedor asserts that the sewing accessories company she owns, have worked tirelessly throughout the year, and this she believes, earned her a nomination at this year’s awards.



She noted that her outfit has been organizing workshops for dressmakers and tailors’ associations, students and other individuals who need training in sewing, fashion, among others.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Sheila Sedor reiterated that she has been propelled to offer nothing but the best for her clients.



"I think it's just going to encourage us to do more. It means that people out there are watching what we are doing. Therefore, we are going to put in our best. For more than 15 years, I have been providing the fashion industry with fashion books, sewing, and accessories.



"Some of them are made by us just to make sure that we have all the tools and equipment in the industry to make our work up to the standard that we all want. So I think this award is going to push us into doing more than we have done in the past years."



She further expressed her appreciation to GhanaWeb for the recognition and urged them to continue the award scheme.



"I am grateful for the fact that I have been appreciated. For me, this is something different from what I know which is a plus for GhanaWeb for having called us for this recognition”



