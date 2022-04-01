Ghana vs Nigeria: Die-hard fan who cried while eating at Baba Yara Sports Stadium to be sponsored to Qatar

Entertainment of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Die-hard fan wins his way to Qatar 2022



Ghana qualifies for World Cup



Nigeria disappointed after Ghana beat them to the World cup



A Ghanaian football fan who went viral on social media during Ghana’s two-legged World Cup playoffs is set to be sponsored with an all-expenses-paid trip to Qatar for the World Cup.



In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified die-hard fan was captured eating and crying during the first leg match of Ghana playing Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The video captured the hearts of some citizens including a friend of Ghanaian footballer, Sadat Karim, who plays as a forward in Swedish football club, Halmstads BK.



In a post shared by the international footballer on Twitter, he pleaded with social media users to help him find the die-hard fan to claim his sponsorship.



“Good morning. Please help me find this gentleman. A friend wants to sponsor him to Qatar for the World Cup. #BringBackTheLove #FIFAWorldCup #GoBlackStarsGo,” he tweeted.



On March 29, 2022, Ghana Black Stars pushed their way through with a 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles World Cup ambitions at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.



Although it was a sweet win for Ghanaians, some Nigerian supporters in disagreement after the game, attacked their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans to attack them.



Their actions led to the death of a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) member in the heat of the riot.



