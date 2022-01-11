Ghana vs Morocco: 5 celebrities who showed their support

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

The Black Stars began their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations journey on Monday, January 10, as they played the Atlas Lions of Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.



Some Ghanaian celebrities, in their patriotic nature, showed their support for the country by wearing the countries colours and adorned themselves with the Ghana jersey.



Prince David Osei was spotted eating a meal in a jersey as he waited for the match to commence while Mona4reall decided to display some dance moves in a sexy bodycon that had the red, yellow, green and black star in it.



Sister Afia didn’t leave herself out of the cheer when she twerked in a pair of jeans matching it with a customised Ghanaian jersey with her name on the back.



The US ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan supported the Ghana Black Stars in her Ghana made jersey.



To the fashionista who does not fail to give us a daily dose of eye candy pictures, Serwaa Amihere smiled and was hopeful for a good match, but unfortunately, the country lost to Morocco.



See below the various pictures and videos shared by some of your favourite stars:



Prince David Osei



