Ghana’s television stations have stale content – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Actress Efia Odo has complained bitterly about the content on television stations in Ghana.



According to her, she sometimes questions the use of her television station because nothing productive is telecasted.



To her, all the television stations telecasts are just juju men and only Nigerian movies.



The actress was, however, quick to add that thanks to streaming platforms she has something to watch on her television.



“Gh channels are full of pastors praying and Chinese/Telenovela dramas in twi. They show more Nigerian movies than Ghanaians(no hate to Nigerians but I’ve never seen a Ghanaian movie on Nigerian television). If not for streaming platforms I would’ve questioned why I even have a tv,” she said in a tweet.