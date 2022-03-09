Ghana’s royalty collection, distribution system heartbreaking – Akesse Brempong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel recording artiste Akesse Brempong has described as heartbreaking, Ghana’s royalty collection and distribution systems for musicians.



According to him, Ghana is behind in royalty collection for musicians.



He bemoaned the fact that South Africans after playing his songs pay him royalties but Ghana has not for the past seven years.



Speaking on the Church Groove on Class91.3FM on Sunday, 6 March 2022, Akesse Brempong said “When I think about the royalty collection and distribution systems in Ghana, I get heartbroken. I get heartbroken in the sense that the institution, the body, GHAMRO, has been in existence for a long time but it appears that systems-wise, we’re way behind so much so that we cannot even have locks, a system to monitor".



Sharing his experience, Akesse Brempong noted that it baffles and shocks him that “a few weeks back, I got a call from GHAMRO saying that some royalties due me from South Africa have come to them. South Africa sent my royalties to GHAMRO, so my royalties due me were sent to me through GHAMRO. Then I go to GHAMRO to do the needful. I got there and asked them, ‘so South Africa is sending me royalty and my country, the country I live in, I have not received royalties for seven years?’ So, you can imagine.”



He said due to the problems of royalties, young musicians want to invest in systems outside Ghana, adding, “that's why the last time they were lambasting Wiyaala for not doing certain things, and what did she say? She doesn't care because the systems here don't help us. If systems are put together, the musicians will be better off, the musician will invest in himself, the industry will grow, so, let's invest in systems that will help the music industry grow.”



He bemoaned that “when I hear about musicians who have retired and they have health challenges and they are on the radio asking for money and begging, I weep.”