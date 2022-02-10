Ghana's rich folk don't support us; I'm still struggling with funding - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Kwabena Kwabena has chided Ghanaians for comparing the Ghana music industry to that of Nigerians when they have refused to create enabling environment for investment.



Kwabena Kwabena’s appearance on TV3's New Day caused a stir when he accused the wealthy in the society of not contributing to the Ghanaian creative industry.



“The problem with us is comparing ourselves to how the Nigerians are doing, apart from the fact that they have people who invest into their craft, we don’t have the same here.



“Ghanaian rich folks do not help us. Nigerian rich folk help the art. At this stage of my career, I still struggle with funding for my album,” he said.



Meanwhile, the artiste said the country doesn’t have an enabling environment to get investors to come and fund the music industry.



“The unfortunate thing about Ghanaians is that we always look at the results, not the preparation. We don’t have an enabling environment to get someone to come and invest in our music industry.



“So, it is up to us to structure the industry, in such a way, that people can come to invest properly. That’s when we will start to achieve the big results,” he added.