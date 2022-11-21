Ghana's hardship fulfils God's word, NPP can't be blamed - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, who doubles as a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has linked Ghana's economic hardship to the word of God captured in 2 Timothy 3:1-5 of the Holy Bible.



According to Diana Asamoah, the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot be entirely blamed for the economic crises that have resulted in the highest inflation.



The 'Akoko Abon' hitmaker made this submission in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni and argued that no one can make Ghana or the world a better place in the end time.



"The current hardship in Ghana is boldly captured in 2 Timothy 3:1-5. It tells us that we will be faced with hard times and humans will go after riches. The world will be filled with those who lack love. We must turn our attention to the Bible in every situation of our life because the word of God will have to be fulfilled.



"No one can make the world a better place, it is the doing of God's word...we can't blame the government or the NPP, it is the word," the celebrated singer told GhanaWeb.



2 Timothy 3:1-5 as quoted by Diana Asamoah in the Bible reads: " But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. 2 People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, 3 without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, 4 treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people."



According to Diana, she has no regrets at all about campaigning for the NPP or its presidential leader in the previous general elections.



