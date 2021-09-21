Ghana’s collapsed movie industry will soon bounce back – John Dumelo assures

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has disclosed that the Ghanaian movie industry will soon stand on its feet after being inactive for a long time.



Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, the award-wining movie star said he strongly believes that Ghanaians will soon start enjoying local movies once again.



“The movie industry has gone down a little bit but I’m hoping it would bounce back again. So that’s not really a problem I know that definitely going forward our movie industry will come back on its feet for us to enjoy Ghanaian movies again.”



When asked the last time he features in any movie role, John Dumelo said “I’m actively into movies and I do get movie roles.”



Meanwhile, there have been growing controversies among actors in the industry over the collapse of the industry.



While some are of the view that the introduction of foreign soap operas, telenovelas are to blame for the 'collapse' of the movie industry, others think the government's failure to invest in the sector has led to its redundancy.