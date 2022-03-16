Ghana's Valentina Nartey makes top 15 in international model competition

Fashion of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: Perpetual Amuadu Acquah

Ghanaian model, Valentina Nartey made Ghana proud as she made the final 15 of an international modeling competition, Top Model of the World, held in Egypt.



The world beauty pageant’s top model of the world is a modeling competition, founded in 1993, as the world's largest and prestigious international modelling contest.



The top model of the world finale over the years take place in top fashion capitals throughout the world like Shanghai, Berlin, Miami and Hurghada. This year the finale was held in Hurghada and Cairo in Egypt where over 50 models competed.



The competition is organized in Ghana by a P Diverse Events where general secretary of Models Union Association Of Ghana (MODUGA), Ms. Perpetual Amuadu Acquah is the National Director, aspiring to take the Ghanaian modeling industry to the next level.



Though the ultimate crown did not come to Ghana, the entire nation stands proud of Valentina’s feat of raising the flag of Ghana High.