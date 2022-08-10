Ghana’s Habyba thrills at Afrika Tage Festival in Austria

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Kwame Dadzie

Ghanaian singer Habyba is among the high-profile list of artistes that performed at the Afrika Tage Festival in Austria, Vienna on August 5, 2022.



She performed alongside music giants such as Damian Marley, Steel Pulse, Elephant Man, Richie Spice, among others.



This is not the first time Habyba has performed on an international stage. Since leaving Ghana a few years ago, she has been to the World Scene Platform Festival in Denmark, Ghana Day Festival in Switzerland.



She has another show on August 28, 2022.



Habyba has also performed at two festivals that featured Ghanaian band Santrofi who are also touring Europe at the moment.



Born and bred in Ghana, Habyba started singing during her Sunday School days at the Church of Pentecost. She gained her confidence and grooming at church and later got to play with various bands.



She has served as a backup vocalist to artistes such as Daddy Lumba, Rocky Dawuni, Nana Agyeman, Ras Kuuku, Danny Beat, Wendy Shay, Sista Afia, Kwesi Arthur, Barima Sidney, among others.



Now resident in Zurich Switzerland, Habyba intends to take Ghanaian music farther to the world. She believes in projecting Ghana’s identity and heritage through music.



She identifies as a highlife and Afropop musician.



Habyba has one album titled ‘Afrika Wontsebo’ (Africa Calling).



