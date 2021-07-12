Ghana’s Embassy in America partners GMA-USA

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

Ghana’s Embassy in the United States of America has announced its decision to officially partner with organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA for this year’s ceremony.



In a letter dated July 6,2021 the embassy first noted the relevance of music to Ghana’s culture and heritage:



“Music has always been a core part of our tradition as a people and as a country, our diverse music genres define our culture, our heritage, and our humanity. Over the years, highly talented artists and their timeless music have positively promoted Ghana on the global stage. However. we are not estopped todo more especially in the current global setting where a click of a button can transmit content in seconds”.



The letter also described the embassy’s excitement at the opportunity to project Ghana through this partnership:



“The Embassy finds this partnership particularly exciting because it aligns with our strategy to leverage Ghanaian talents and platforms across the United States in our efforts to market and project Ghana”.



In the letter signed by the embassy’s head of information and public affairs, Kofi Tonto finally relayed the good wishes of the ambassador to the organizers.



“On behalf of the Ambassador, H.E.Hajia Alima Mahama, and the entire staff of the Embassy, I extend our best wishes to the organization and to all the artists who have been nominated for this year's ceremony.”



The second edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA, which has been deemed the biggest gathering of Ghanaians in North America, is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2021, at Atlantic City, New Jersey.



The ceremony promises to live up to expectation as organizers have lined up big names of Ghanaian origin based in Ghana and the US of A for the big night.



For tickets please call +1 609 251 0178 or +1 571 287 9071.



In related news, BeReggae of Atlanta partners with GMA-USA to bring this year's Afro Caribean Music and Arts Festival coming off on August 13, 14 and 15th.



