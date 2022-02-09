Ghana’s DJ Nektunez on how he made popular ‘Ameno’ tune in an hour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DJ Nektunez talks about his 'Ameno' tune



DJ Nektunez says he sampled the original song



'Ameno' tops charts globally



Ghanaian disc jockey cum beat maker, Nektunez, has revealed that he used an hour to produce his international hit tune “Ameno Amapiano”.



After the release of the tune which featured Nigerian hype man, Goya Menor, the song has topped charts globally on almost all social media platforms.



The DJ cum producer in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed that he used to listen to various genres of music, hence it informed his decision to sample the original song composed by French new-age musical project “Era” in 1996.



“I took the vocals from the popular ‘Ameno’ song and within an hour I was done. I didn’t spend much time producing it,” he said.



However, he has disclosed that even though “Ameno Amapiano” turned out to be his biggest song on his Amapiano and Soul EP, the song was not meant to be featured on his project.



“Ameno Amapiano” was not part of the EP I wanted to drop even though it turned out to be the hit song,” he added.



Nektunez further explained how his remix with Goya Menor came to be, saying, “I dropped the song on April 22 and in June, this guy in Nigeria heard it in a club, reached out to me and did a remix of the song.”



After the Ameno Amapiano remix was released, it was the number one song last Christmas that trended on social media with everyone chanting to Goya Menor’s “You want to Bamba.”



DJ Nektunez is an Atlanta based Ghanaian multi-genre record producer, singer, songwriter, composer and entrepreneur.



He was born to Ghanaian parents on the 13th of July in the early nineties (90s). He was given the English name, Noble, because his parents believed he would grow up to live a peculiar life and become a famous personality in the future.