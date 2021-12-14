Ghana’s DJ Nektunez ‘Ameno’ sound tops Ampiano charts globally

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DJ Nektunez ‘Ameno’ sound in apple top 20 charts



DJ Nektunez ‘Ameno’ features Goya Menor from Nigeria



Dj Nektunez makes headlines with ‘Ameno' Ampiano sound





Ghana's DJ NekTunez has made it to Apple Music Top 20 Nigeria charts with his ‘Ameno’ Ampiano remix, which featured Goya Menor from Nigeria.



The Ghanaian multi-genre record producer, singer, songwriter, composer and entrepreneur based in Atlanta, Georgia masterminded the song that quickly became an anthem for many Ampiano and music lovers.



Though little may be known of him, his works speak volumes as he has made music with artistes like Eugy, Camidoh, Kelvyn Boy and a host of others.



DJ Nektunez came through with his Midas touch to align with Goya Menor as they came up with such a wonderful studio piece tagged “Ameno Amapiano” (Remix).



“Ameno” was originally owned and recorded by E.R.A during the 90s and since last year, the song was used by content creators as a soundtrack for their videos.



Goya Menor brought his own version on the table when he added his voice to the remix.



Currently one of the most played songs globally, the song has won the hearts of many industry players like Don Jazzy, DJ Kaywise, DJ Big N, Toby Shang and more whose dance videos have now made it viral on TikTok.





