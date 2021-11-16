You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 16Article 1403137

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Amaarae makes debut on Billboard’s Hot 100

Ghanaian musician, Amaarae Ghanaian musician, Amaarae

Amaarae is a Ghanaian artiste

Her song has debuted on Billboard #Hot100

The original track has over 2 million views on YouTube

Ghanaian female musician, Ama Serwaa Genfi, popularly known by her stage name Amaarae has made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart.

The remix of her hit single 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' which featured Moliy and American singer, Kali Uchis, debuts at number 80 on this week's #Hot100.

The original song was released in February this year with over 2 million views on YouTube for its music video.

"@amaarae & @moliymusic's "Sad Girlz Luv Money," featuring
@KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart," Billboard charts announced in a tweet.

Popular among Amaarae's songs include, 'Leave Me Alone', and 'Fancy'.



