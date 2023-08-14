Ghana’s Ama Kwakye crowned winner of African Most Beautiful USA Season III

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

For the first time since it’s inception in 2021, A Ghanaian, Ama Kwakye has been crowned winner of the prestigious African Most Beautiful USA pageant which took place on July 23 at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



The event in its third edition this year has seen Congo’s Christelle Awa and Cameroun’s Laurie Fonhoue as previous winners in the first and second Editions respectively.



African Most Beautiful USA season III journey took off with an official launch in March where the venue, artistes and other relevant information were released in a brief ceremony at the Palmyra ClubHouse in New Jersey. In June, auditions were held at the headquarters of the Abofrem Area Foundation in Moorestown, New Jersey for interested African ladies across America to get interviewed and tested. After a few days, finalists for Season III were announced.



A week before the main event, the ten finalists for Season III of African Most Beautiful USA were housed in a residence for four (4) days to be groomed, trained and prepared by their coaches for the big show at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. It was also an opportunity for the contesting ladies to socialize, connect, network and work as a team ahead of the pageant night.



This year’s African Most Beautiful USA event was an experience to behold. The CEO of Abofrem Area Foundation, organizers of African Most Beautiful USA, Nana Hemaa Akosua Nkrumah Adasa III delivered a welcome address to set the tone right for a great night.



With our ladies showing the best of African culture representing their traditional African countries including Gabon, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and Uganda, they also thrilled audience with their exciting talent displays.



Patrons also enjoyed entertaining performances from Nigeria’s Korra Obidi, Highlife Legends Obrafour and Dada KD as well as Afrobeats Star Kelvyn Boy. The event was ably hosted by MCs OGee and OBaa who kept the crowd interacted throughout the show.



After a very competitive yet entertaining night of African culture, music and entertainment at the Claridge Hotel, Ghana’s Ama Kwakye emerged winner of Season III of African Most Beautiful USA walking away with a car, crown and $3000 cash prize. Another Ghanaian finalist Rasheeda Nanwani came out as 1st Runner up whiles Nigeria’s Timileyin Sofola was 2nd runner up. They both took home cash prizes of $2000 and $1000 respectively.



African Most Beautiful USA is an annual beauty pageant organized by the Abofrem Area Foundation in the USA to promote and celebrate the rich African culture and tradition in the diaspora. After a very successful third edition, the organizes promise to make the next edition an even more exciting experience.



