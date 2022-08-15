Ghana ready for 2022 National Customer Week festival

Entertainment of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: GNA

The Service Excellence Foundation (SEF), under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Federation and in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, has launched the 2nd National Customer Service Week dubbed ‘’NAKOFEST 2022’’ in Ghana at the Coconut Grove Hotel.



This year's event, themed "Enhancing The Customer Service Experience Through Excellence," seeks to promote service excellence in the nation’s tourism and hospitality industry.



The event was well attended by captains of industries from both the private and public sectors, members of the diplomatic missions and some traditional rulers.



Mr Caleb Kofie, Founder and Executive Director of SEF, said the key objective of the initiative is to develop, support, and promote service excellence initiatives through industry research, advocacy, and human resource training within the tourism and hospitality sector in Ghana.



It is our fullest conviction that it is only proper as a sector to take a pause in the month of October to appreciate our industry's employees and customers while taking stock of customer service delivery challenges within our business establishments and improving on them through strategic and sustainable training programmes to enhance excellence,’’ he said.



Mr Caleb Kofie, who doubles as the National Tourism Customer Service Brand Ambassador for Ghana, bemoaned the state of customer service delivery within the sector, saying research conducted recently showed that there was a high level of inconsistencies regarding service delivery levels within the sector as well as a general culture of poor customer service from front-line staff not inspired well enough to deliver great and exceptional service.



"Also, no measures are put in place for customers to file complaints after experiencing poor service from service providers," he added.



He added that the inability to provide consistent service excellence is exacerbated by issues that include the general lack of a comprehensive service culture at workplaces, inadequate job training, a lack of urgency, and an imbalanced focus on technical job skills as opposed to interpersonal "customer and people’ skills development."



Mr. Kofie added that in furtherance of developing and promoting customer service excellence in Ghana and making it a globally competitive tourism destination, there would be a need for continuous advocacy and broader stakeholder engagement to improve customer service excellence delivery and therefore call upon corporate Ghana to support this worthy course.



Mr. Kofie cited national awareness campaigns such as continuous public education and strategic customer service skill development training as some of the short-term to medium-term solutions to addressing the challenges in the industry.



He emphasised that the vision his organisation was to serve as a leading private sector voice in continuous advocacy for the total transformation of mediocre service into world-class service excellence delivery within the tourism and hospitality sector.



The main event of the National Customer Service Week is scheduled from October 3rd to October 7th, 2022, with planned activities to mark the occasion, such as a Customer Service Leadership Forum, in-house customer service programmes within business organisations to boost morale and teamwork of employees and appreciating customers while taking stock to address key challenges during the service week.