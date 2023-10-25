Ghana police best in Africa – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Highlife legend, Rex Omar has described the Ghana Police Service as the best in Africa.



According to him, his experiences with law enforcement agencies across the country show that the Ghana police service has no competitor on the continent.



“I have traveled over Africa but if I compare the Ghana police service to the rest of Africa I will say that our police is the best. If I compare them to Africa they are the best,” Rex Omar said at a meeting between the police and members of the creative arts industry at the police headquarters.



The ace musician said the creative industry has noted the changes in the police service but urged them to do more to ensure safety about upcoming developments in the political space.



Also speaking at the meeting, the newly elected president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bessa Simons, commended the police for their sharp appearance and uniform in recent times.



Popular broadcaster, Abeiku Santana said the current IGP has lifted the bar of leadership so high that it will be difficult to meet in the future.