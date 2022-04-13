Ghana needs national arts gallery—Culture Forum

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has called on the government to consider the establishment of a national arts gallery.



It said such a facility would preserve the artistry and intellectual works of artists for posterity.



Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, General Secretary of the Forum, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, bemoaned how the country had lost out on legendary arts works of Amon Kotei, Kofi Antubam and continue to miss out on arts work from the younger generation.



“I am a visual artist, but we do not have an art gallery to showcase the work of legendary Ghanaians like Kofi Antubam, Amon Kotei," he said.



The Artist said the arts gallery was one of the infrastructural investments the government ought to put up to help promote the industry value chain activities through exhibition, promotion and sales of arts works.



Nana Owoahene Acheampong said galleries all over the world had become a fundamental space in the art market to bring together sellers and buyers, which Ghana must take advantage of.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), said the creative art industry had great potential and that the government would unleash that through education and skills training.



“The Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, whose construction is currently 70 per cent complete, will serve as a beacon for many young and talented people seeking a fulfilling career in this field,” the President said.



Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong lauded the establishment of the School, saying it would “bridge the gap.”



He, however, suggested that the government put up at least one complex training centre in all the 16 regions to train budding and industry players in the various domains – film, arts, sculpture, music, among others.



“As it stands now everybody in the industry is trying to find a way to equip him or herself, therefore, proper accredited institutions should be established, capacity building programmes and seminars should be in place for members,” he added.



Nana Owoahene Acheampong also appealed to the government to support the industry with credit facilities.