Ghana needs 5 billion juju men to help change people's mindset - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghpage.com

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah alias Shatta Wale has once again blasted Ghanaians.



Shatta Wale for a long time been calling for a change in the country and is of the view that those changes can bring in more positive results rather than what we are experiencing.



In a new post shared on his social media handle, the “Gringo” hitmaker is still unhappy with something and has stated the mindsets of some people in the country are too primitive.



According to him, for things to change in Ghana especially our mindset then we need five billion juju men to do that.



He posted: “As for Ghana, if tings go change especially our mindsets, unless 5 billion juju men oooo..Peaople dem a mindset for this place be too primitive and that’s so sad.



"Keep working smart(My key to success) Cuz you know you working hard but it’s not reflecting in your pocket..so sad..!! Have you thot about that …”



See his full post below:



