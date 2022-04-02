Ghana music lack structures – Chuka Stone laments

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: Alexander fifi Abaka

Ghanaian artiste Chuka Stone (real name Bernard Ampofo) has lamented the lack of structures in the music industry.



The budding new artiste who has put out three records so far in his career believes the system does not help new artises to shine.



“As a new artiste, it is very difficult to make it, as there are no structures that can aid you. You have to do everything yourself without any form of aid,” he said.



Even though he says it is hard, Chuka Stone believes he will still make it big in the industry.



“Even though, I know the industry is really difficult as an upcoming artiste, I know with my music and style, I am going to make it.”



Chuka Stone a native of Akim Asiakwa is a professional musician and entrepreneur based in Accra.



He has songs like Abetie, Alewa and DweneWo Ho. He is inspired by Kofi Kinaata and he is hoping to score a feature with Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene and Medikal.



He is currently working on the release of his next single “S3emu”.