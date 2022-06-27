‘Ghana music industry is a disgrace’ – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale attributes his success to music



Sarkodie says Ghana’s music industry is not supportive enough



Unhealthy competition among Ghanaian musicians killing the industry, Bosom P-Yung opines



Self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’, Shatta Wale has described the Ghana music industry as a disgrace; one that is not worth celebrating.



The ‘On God’ hitmaker explained that the music industry in Ghana is not built to facilitate the success of musicians and their crafts. Although he is one of the personalities to have excelled in the music industry, Shatta Wale attributed his accomplishment as a musician to the internet and his many followers.



“Internet made me and am proud to say this. Ghana music itself is a disgrace to the world…Foolish talks” Shatta Wale explained in a Twitter post.

The musician called on his counterparts to learn from him because he is the only person in the music industry on the right path to success.



He said, “Am not your normal musician for you to tell me things you feel are right, All of you in this foolish shit industry are on the wrong path, I am the only one on the right path .. Start learning cuz your head is big enough for common sense.. Foolish boys on Twitter…”(sic)



The ‘Dancehall King’ is not the only Ghanaian musician to speak ill of the music industry. In a recent interview on ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ in South Africa, Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie mentioned that compared to neighboring countries like Nigeria, the entertainment industry is not supportive enough.



On his part, rapper, Bosom P-Yung said the music industry is not growing because of the unhealthy competition that exists among Ghanaian musicians.



The ‘Ata Adwoa’ hitmaker is of the view that for the industry to grow, such competition should rather be with non-Ghanaian acts, than within.



Check out Shatta Wale's tweets



