Ghana music industry conference to be held on Dec. 21

Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: MUSIGA

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with Go Create Africa is organizing a conference on the music industry in Ghana.



The conference is under the theme "Digitization of the Ecosystem" and takes place on Tuesday, December 21 at the Villa Boutique Hotel in Osu.



Speakers at the conference will include Asha Gangali, MD of Go Create Africa; international journalist with Metro TV and BBC, Afua Adom; and Tengol Kplemani, CEO of Boundaryless Music and The Taste of Africa.



Topics to be discussed include Data Management, Copyright Protection and Issues and Royalty Collection.



Go Create Africa has been at the forefront of developing technology to ensure efficient collection and administration of royalties in Nigeria.



The conference is also supported by the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).



Considering the issues surrounding royalty collection and distribution in Ghana, the conference is taking place at the right moment to ensure that royalty collection and administration in Ghana is improved.