Ghana movie industry mentally ill, not dead – Adjetey Anang

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has likened the country's current movie industry to a mentally ill person.



The multiple award-winning actor was speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive (CD).



Reacting to assertions that the Ghanaian movie industry is dead, the actor said: "For want of a better illustration, take the guy who is handicapped on our streets which has a mental issue. There's a problem, for him to go naked on the streets but he's living".



"So that's our film industry."



The actor also highlighted some issues confronting the industry currently.



According to the actor, "it's a whole chain", including the lack of sensitisation of the youth on the matters of the industry and its many opportunities, the lack of "proper schools" to absorb young people after their secondary or tertiary education to ensure continuity between acting generations.



He stressed that: "There's no structure, and therefore people just come in and do whatever they want. Beyond that, we have issues with quality. People are not interested in the skill and training. They want quick money. So then the real reason why we're in this industry then fails.



"We're not helping other arms of government or departments. It's a holistic thing. What we churn out partly goes a long way in shaping society or transforming their minds or their thinking. Provoking questions here and there."



Despite the myriad of problems confronting the Ghanaian movie industry, in the actor's opinion, the NAFTI Lecturer was full of praises for the National Film Authority.



"… That's been a plus. They are beginning to bring some guidelines and structure it a bit. They are involving the corporate organisations to let them know that we can now have data where they can go like, if I invest my money, these are the processes, I can now get my returns."



He commended Arts Director Prince Kojo Hilton, who is currently on a Senior High School tour speaking to young people about the film industry.



The actor who stars in the movie 'Borga' is currently on tour promoting the movie, slated to be in cinemas on Friday, 24th June 2022.