Ghana joins Nigeria, eight other countries to celebrate Fela Kuti

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

His influence spreads across the world and that’s why musicians in over 20 countries annually celebrate the Nigerian genius, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.



The commemoration is dubbed 'Felabration' and Ghana’s edition will come off on October 15 and October 16 in Accra.



Felabration was created by Yeni Anikulapo Kuti in 1998 in honour of her father and Afrobeat creator who died a year earlier.



Artistes slated for the historic event include Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Steve Bedi, Owura, Kankam, Susan August, Salti, Kwamiena and NickyB.



Also in attendance will be the Patchbay, Lipstick, Ananse, Fra and Della Hayes & the Women of Colour bands.





Selected performances from the Virtual Hub as well other locations such as Brazil, United States, Japan and Australia will be streamed live via the Internet and DSTv to over 18 million viewers worldwide.



The New Afrika Shrine and Freedom Park, both in Lagos, are the venues hosting Felabration in Nigeria.





Background



A multi-instrumentalist and composer, Fela is widely known as the father of Afrobeat. Born in Abeokuta on October 15, 1938, he died on August 2, 1997.



Fela worked with many Ghanaians bands prior to his death. The legend was on record to have said he was inspired by Ghanaian Highlife to create Afrobeat.



Meanwhile, Ghanaian acts that have performed at previous Felabration events in Nigeria include SSUE, Wanlov, Kyekyeku, Yasmeen Helwani, Tumi Ansah, Knii Lante, Yaa Pono and the Pan-African Youth Orchestra.