Music of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Ghana is too big to have only one queen' - Mona4Reall as she releases new single

play videoMona Montrage popularly known as Hajia4real

Ghanaian female celebrity Mona Montrage who is trending across social media, after the release of her maiden hit song 'Badder than' is fast becoming a multi-talented entertainer.



Mona4Real who released her first single last Friday, November 27, 2020, has since received lots of positive comments for it.



She officially launched the song in a plush ceremony witnessed by several showbiz Industry giants including Shatta Wale, Becca, Sister Derby, Shatta Bandle, Pay Day, D-black, and many others.



When asked during an interview at the event whether she intends to kick out the likes of Efya, Becca, and other top female musicians, she responded by saying "Ghana is too big, so there is the need for us to have a lot of queens?"



Mona added that her song does not in any way mean she is better than her other female colleagues.



Watch the video below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.