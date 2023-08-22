Ghana is the gateway to music in Africa and not Nigeria – Stay Jay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper and songwriter, Stay Jay, has revealed that Ghana is the gateway to music in Africa and not Nigeria.



According to Stay Jay, who is one of the pioneers of Azonto, Nigerian artistes promote their songs in Ghana before they blow globally.



In an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, he said Ghanaian musicians are doing well and they should keep it up.



“What I make of the music scene right now is that I can I see the industry growing and Ghanaian artistes are doing well so we should keep it up,



“Because I can see that we have a certain power in the music fraternity across Africa that’s why Nigerian artistes always come here to promote their songs before they blow. That means we’re the gateway to music in Africa and so we have to focus on what we have and support each other to push our music to the top," he stated.



Stay Jay's statements come in the wake of the ongoing tension between Ghana and Nigerian musicians following Asake's successful concert at the O2 Arena.