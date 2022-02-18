‘Ghana is the Dubai of Africa’ - Michael Blackson boasts

Michael Blackson boasts of Ghana



As of 2021, Ghana achieved a score of 1.72 in the Global Peace Index (GPI), ranking 38th in the world (of 163 countries), second in sub-Saharan Africa, and first in West Africa.



It is no surprise American-Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, has in a Twitter post praised Ghana for being the Dubai of Africa.



“Ghana is the Dubai of Africa, beautiful and fun for everyone,” he said on January 16, 2022.



This comes right after the actor cum comedian requested world-renowned movie producer, Tyler Perry, to join forces with him to build a movie studio in Ghana.



According to Michael Blackson, who is into show business in America, he is working towards getting a land while Tyler Perry works on building a studio.



“Hey @tylerperry let’s go half on a film studio in Ghana, I’ll get the land and you build the studio,” he wrote on Twitter.





