Ghana is sleeping on my musical talent - Patapaa

Patapaa calls out Ghanaians



Patapaa tells Ghanaians to support his talent



Shatta Wale insults Nigerian artistes



Ghanaian musician, Daniel Oduro, best known as Patapaa Amisty has called out Ghanaians for not recognizing and pushing his talent as a singer.



The 'One Corner" hitmaker believes that he has more to offer music lovers and also raise the flag of Ghana high when we talk of selling our songs internationally but he hasn't received the needed support over the years.



Patapaa in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb dated December 27, 2021, wrote: "Ghana is sleeping on me."



His statement comes at a time where dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has called out Nigerian musicians for feeding on the support of Ghanaians to gain international recognition.



According to Shatta, Nigerians must be grateful to Ghanaians for wholeheartedly pushing their songs at the expense of local artistes.



It would be recalled that the Shatta Movement boss rained insults on the Ghana Music Industry as well as Nigerian artiste who he termed as "stupid" at his Freedom Concert organised on December 25.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



Defending his claim in a series of tweets the award-winning dancehall singer added: "Shatta wale-I am a different guy, Don't even compare me to any artiste in the world ..If you do that, I will rise right infront of you like a Volcano, burn your shame and watch my disgrace be my grace in ur Nigerian face …This is not a fite, it’s the fucken truth #F."



Reacting to the ongoing banter, Ghanaians have called on the entire populace to support their own just like Nigerians do to ensure that local artistes gain international recognition.



