Ghana is in talks with Tyler Perry's team to establish a studio here - Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and other delegations are in talks with Tyler Perry Studios to consider a possible establishment of a modern film studio in Ghana, West Africa.



Tyler Perry Studios owned by successful American actor and playwriter, Tyler Perry, is considered one of the biggest in the world and covers 330-acre land in Atlanta.



According to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, the GIPC has already stated the engagement with hopes that when the deal pulls through, the local movie industry will receive a massive facelift through the film studio, first of its kind.



“We are pitching to the Tyler Perry team to consider Ghana if they have to build a studio outside the USA, that is the conversation now. The business development manager met the team and because of this conversation, she is coming to Ghana next month,” Mr Okraku-Mantey disclosed on Showbiz A to Z.



A delegation from Ghana led by the CEO of GIPC, Yofi Grant and the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare executives from the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce (GHICC), and Ghana Council of Georgia members at the studios held a meeting with the Elon D. Johnson, Senior Creative Executive of Production and Development at the Tyler Perry Studios after their tour which forms part of plans to establish a studio on the sols of Ghana.