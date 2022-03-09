Ghana is in a mess - Yvonne Nelson calls out Akufo-Addo once again

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration to rescue the nation from destruction.



According to the ardent critic of the government, "Ghana is in a mess", especially in regards to how the cedi is performing against the dollar.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on March 9, the actress tagged the official Twitter account of the president to draw his attention to her post. She made use of the 'dislike' emoji to express her dissatisfaction in the turn of events in Akufo-Addo's second term.



Yvonne, just like many Ghanaians, has complained about the poor performance of the cedi. She expects the government to come out with urgent measures to rescue the situation.



"GHANA is in a MESS ???? GHC @NAkufoAddo ????," she tweeted.



Reacting to her post, some tweeps argued that the crisis is global and not just in Ghana. A handler @waddlegucci in response to Yvonne's call wrote: "The whole world is in a mess not only Ghana."



Another handler @winiboy001's comment read: "It’s too bad,i went to buy goods today and everything has increased by over 15% and the last time i went was only 2 weeks ago."



