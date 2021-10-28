Ghana is equally good for music promotion like Nigeria – Miraboi

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Apparently, Ghanaian artistes travel to Nigeria to promote their songs because they believe their music can cross international boundaries once it penetrates the Nigerian market.



However, budding Nigerian artiste, Miraboi, indicates that Ghana is equally a large music space for promotion like Nigeria in an interview on TV3 New Day.



“Ghana is also a bigger music market. Because when I dropped my song, Ghanaians also vibe to it.”



According to Miraboi, support from Ghana will definitely help his career to thrive. He added that Nigerians also listen to lots of Ghanaian songs. So the title of which country has a larger music-selling space goes interchangeably. He also stated that he wouldn’t come to Ghana if he wasn’t sure it would be a good move for his music.



Born Miracle Kelechi Chike, Miraboi revealed that he began making music in 2019 due to his love for music. He stated that his first song was a love song, loved and played by many, especially ladies.



“I released mad over you in 2020 and took it down because I wanted to work on the production in a better way. I didn’t have a video for that, and I was working on the production too. So I decided to take it down.”



Miraboi said he admires and appreciates the craft of some Ghanaian artistes like King Promise, Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie and yearns to work with them someday.



He revealed that he is set to release an EP next year, and he is working with Ghanaian artistes to feature in the project.



Miraboi is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Abena’, featuring Peruzzi.