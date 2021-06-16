You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 16Article 1288087

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Ghana is blessed with great producers and musicians – Queen Iminah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Songwriter, Queen Iminah Songwriter, Queen Iminah

African-American singer and songwriter, Queen Iminah has praised Ghana for having great talents in music producers and artistes.

The musician who is working on a 10 (0-9) track album reveals she has had the opportunity to work on a couple of songs with some industry persons whom she highly regards for their professionalism and talents.

Speaking on her upcoming album on Y107.9FM’s Wake N Bake show hosted by Kula, Queen Iminah said, “ I have not just worked with only Ghanaian artistes but with producers and sound engineers as well.”

The “Melanated music” maker noted that her single, ‘Original’ was recorded and produced by Crazy Beatz in Achimota, and was mixed and mastered in Dansoman by Mfemfem.

“I have been blessed to have worked with some great producers and artistes in Ghana,” she added.

According to her, she has recorded a song with the celebrated Ghanaian musical act, Yaa Pono “and I have a few names in the pipeline. As soon as things are finalized, you will be getting that music too.”

She added that she is looking forward to recording with a plethora of Ghanaian musicians and “I am thankful for the artistes you have in Ghana.”

Queen Iminah, who is African-American and Jamaican, became an ordained priestess in the Yoruba tradition after travelling to Nigeria.

Along with her bloodline and culture, the artist brings her passion as an academic to her craft as well.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

'Evangelist' Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa loses court case, facing four-year jail term

Sports

The trio has been shortlisted for the prestigious Ghana Footballer of the Year

Nominees for 2021 Ghana Football Awards announced

Business

The closure is as a result of selling of thawed imported frozen chicken as fresh local chicken

Shoprite's meat section at Accra Mall closed down by FDA

Africa

General Sani Abacha, Former Head of State of Nigeria

Abacha didn't die from eating poisoned apple from prostitutes - Fmr aide

Opinions

Ghana's first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Akufo-Addo's family and friends Agyapa Kabuki dance with SP and parliament