Ghana hasn’t got record labels, so every musician is doing their own thing - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has voiced her concerns about the lack of investment in Ghana's music industry, specifically within the gospel sector.



In a myjoyonline.com report, she highlighted the absence of record labels in Ghana that are dedicated to supporting artistes in terms of funding, production, promotion, marketing, and publicity.



According to Empress Gifty, this lack of infrastructure and financial support is causing many gospel musicians to face significant challenges in their careers.



“We don’t have record labels [in Ghana], do we have them? They (gospel artistes) are all doing their own thing. So we get so stressed because you are doing something and everything is coming out of your pocket. It is very dangerous and frustrating,” Empress stated.



Empress Gifty emphasized that every gospel artist is left to their own devices, managing all aspects of their careers independently.



She expressed the stress and frustration that arise when artists have to finance everything out of their own pockets, which can be both financially dangerous and mentally draining.



However, despite these challenges, Empress Gifty maintained a hopeful outlook, believing that the situation would improve in the near future.



She expressed her wish that within a year, investors would recognize the potential of the gospel music industry in Ghana and contribute their financial resources and connections to support artistes.



“My wish is that a year from now we will get investors to put their money and connections,” she noted.



In addition to addressing the industry's issues, Empress Gifty recently released a new song titled 'Awieyepa.'



ADA/BB