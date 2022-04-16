Ghana has some of the most active blogs – Tim Westwood

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Internationally-renowned disc jockey and TV/radio presenter, Tim Westwood, has applauded Ghanaian blogs for being very active and engaging.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on YFM, Tim Westwood said “the blogs over here are some of the most active and have the most energies”.



“I respect what they do, so I love the blogs for representing the people and being in touch with the people. There’s always a crazy discussion like who shut it down the most and I know M.anifest was definitely shining, Yaw Tog was also amazing and all these other guys”.



Tim Westwood applauded all the artistes that have been on his platform for ‘killing the show’.



“For me, I don’t really have favorites. I just love them all and I love the moment when they come through and it’s just great to be in the room with these guys”, he further added.