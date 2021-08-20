Ghana has a lot of beautiful girls – Nasty Blaq

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Nigerian Instagram comedian, content creator, and brand influencer, Nasty Blaq, has posited that Ghana has a lot of beautiful ladies.



Nasty Blaq is on a business tour to create more content in Ghana with Ghanaian content creators and he told host, Foster Romanus during an interview on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana that per observation from his stay so far, he has noticed a lot of beautiful girls.



This came after a viewer sent a message asking the comedian where he gets all the beautiful ladies for his skits. He replied that they are his friends and went on to question if the viewer had no beautiful female friends.



The viewer sent in another response saying he does not have any female friends and Nasty said, “Ghana has beautiful ladies. I’ve seen a lot of them. You should move to Accra, if not, then where you stay does not have beautiful ladies.”



Nasty Blaq, born Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, is a Nigerian Instagram comedian, content creator, entertainer, and actor. He is known for his funny skits on Instagram and has managed to gather a great number of followers in a short period of time.



He is currently on a business tour in Ghana, working with local content creators and meeting fans as well. Ghana is the first African country that Nasty Blaq has stepped foot in aside Nigeria and he will be having a ‘meet and greet’ with fans on Saturday, the 21st of August, from 4pm to 6pm at Capitol.